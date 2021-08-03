‘Like father, like son’: Bukom Banku takes on his son in sparring session (Video)

The controversial pugilist recently took on his son in a sparring session in the full glare of persons on the streets.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, appears to be training his son to follow in his footsteps.
The controversial pugilist recently took on his son in a sparring session in the full glare of persons on the streets.
In what looked like a serious training encounter, Bukom Banku exchanged punches with his son, as many gathered to watch.
The 40-year-old has lost just one fight in his boxing career – a defeat with came against Bastie Samir four years ago.
He went on to win his first international fight after recording a knockout victory over Hungarian opponent, Ferenc Albert in 2019.
However, he hasn’t faced anyone since that time, although he hasn’t yet announced his retirement from the sport.
Watch Bukom Banku’s sparring session with his son below:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh