‘Like father, like son’: Bukom Banku takes on his son in sparring session (Video)

In what looked like a serious training encounter, Bukom Banku exchanged punches with his son, as many gathered to watch.

The 40-year-old has lost just one fight in his boxing career – a defeat with came against Bastie Samir four years ago.

He went on to win his first international fight after recording a knockout victory over Hungarian opponent, Ferenc Albert in 2019.

However, he hasn’t faced anyone since that time, although he hasn’t yet announced his retirement from the sport.