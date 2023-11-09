‘I fought Mayweather but Ike Quartey’s punches were the hardest’ – Oscar De La Hoya

De La Hoya and Quartey faced off in 1999 in what was one of the most end-to-end bouts for the WBC welterweight world title.

Quartey dropped the American in the third round with a left hook, while De La Hoya reciprocated by knocking down the Ghanaian in the sixth round.

The fight saw another knockdown for Quartey but De La Hoya ultimately defended his title via a split decision victory.

Over two decades on from that epic fight, De La Hoya has now revealed that Quartey’s punches rattled him and are the hardest he faced in his career.

"His punches were like bricks. He hit me and it would sting me,” De La Hoya told The Ring, as quoted by talkSPORT.

“Every punch he would hit me with, it would rattle me. Not only was it powerful, it was very consistent."

Nicknamed the Bazooka, Quartey had an impressive amateur record of just four losses in 50 fights. During his professional career, he became one of the longest-reigning champions after holding the WBA welterweight title from 1994 to 1998.

In his illustrious career, he faced the likes of De La Hoya, Fernando Vargas, Ronald Wright and Verno Phillips.

The former WBA welterweight champion was a household name in the sport from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s.

Quartey represented Ghana at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and went on to achieve an amazing career.