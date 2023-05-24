The senior Dogboe used to be the manager and trainer of the boxer until both parties parted ways somewhere two years ago.
‘I borrowed to fund my son’s fights, now I’m being sued over debts’ – Paul Dogboe
Paul Dogboe has appealed to his son Isaac Dogboe to pay the debts which he incurred while managing him (Isaac).
Under the senior Dogboe, Isaac captured the WBO junior-featherweight title but later lost it to Emanuel Navarrete.
The 28-year-old subsequently decided to move on from his father and has since worked with Barry Hunter and Patrice Harris as his trainers.
Opening up on his fallout with his son, Paul Dogboe said he’s currently in debt due to borrowing to fund his son’s bouts.
“I borrowed monies to fund bouts of Isaac Dogboe when I was still his trainer. It took almost more than 11 years of investments and hard work to put Isaac on the World map,” he told Happy FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
"I was recently humiliated at the airport about a pending lawsuit over debts unpaid, debts used to fund Isaac’s bouts.
“We had numerous sponsorship from like Uncle Mitch and others who invested and paid for bouts for Isaac to fight. I do not want anything from my son, all I ask he pays his debts.”
Isaac recently fluffed his chance to once again become a world champion when he lost to Robeisy Ramirez via a unanimous decision last month.
He was dominated by his Cuban opponent and couldn’t recover from a shaky start, with the judges scoring the bout 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 all in favour of Ramirez.
The defeat saw Dogboe miss out on the WBO Featherweight title and also marked his third defeat in the last five years following successive losses to Navarrete.
