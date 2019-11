Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) broke open a one-sided fight in which he was being outboxed in Round 7 with one straight right hand that finished Ortiz via devastating knockout in their pay-per-view rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The 34-year-old Wilder made the 10th defense of the title he won in 2015 and kept alive plans for a February 2020 rematch against unbeaten lineal champion Tyson Fury by scoring a second stoppage defeat over the often avoided Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs).