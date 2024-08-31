Felix Afena-Gyan joins Juventus Next Gen on season-long loan to revive career

Afena-Gyan initially made a name for himself at AS Roma, where he impressively scored six goals in just five Primavera (U-19) matches.

His Serie A debut came in October 2021, and later that month, he scored a brace against Genoa, becoming the first player born in 2003 to find the net in the league. This achievement led to a contract extension with Roma, which would have kept him at the club until 2026.

In August 2022, he transferred to Cremonese but found regular playing time hard to come by, scoring three goals and providing one assist across 36 appearances.

It is anticipated that sis move to Juventus Next Gen, competing in Serie C Group C, would offer him a fresh opportunity to reignite his career.

Afena-Gyan will play his home matches at Stadio La Marmora-Pozzo in Biella, where he aims to rediscover his form and make a significant impact.

Barcelona sign Ghanaian defender David Oduro from Accra Lion

In a related development, Barcelona have announced the signing of Ghanaian left-back David Oduro from Accra Lions.

The promising young defender, who impressed during trials earlier this year, is set to join Barça Atlètic, Barcelona’s youth team, on a three-year deal that runs until 30 June 2027.

The club praised Oduro for his speed, ability to link up with teammates, and aptitude for joining attacking plays, making him a valuable addition to their squad.