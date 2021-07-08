RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana legend Abedi Pele may be coming to FIFA 22 as an Icon

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Abedi Ayew Pele could become just the fourth African footballer to make FIFA 22’s Icon list.

Ghana legend Abedi Pele may be coming to FIFA 22 as an Icon
Ghana legend Abedi Pele may be coming to FIFA 22 as an Icon

EA Sports’ FIFA 22 game has an online version called FUT - FIFA Ultimate Team – which allows gamers to build their own squad with player cards.

Recommended articles

To this end, football legends are added to the roster each year. Didier Drogba was the first African footballer to be made FUT icon.

twitter.com

Michael Essien was the second from Africa and Ghana’s first FUT icon, while Jay Jay Ochocha followed suit.

The global list of FUT icons also includes Pele, Maradona, Lev Yashin, Johann Cruyff and George Best.

Others are Carles Puyol, Fabio Cannavaro, Steven Gerrard, Clarence Seedorf, Robert Pires, Deco and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

According to the EA code, Abedi Pele is set to join this exclusive list after his name appeared on FIFA 22 as a FUT Icon.

twitter.com

The three-time African Footballer of the Year and former Ghana captain has an impressive rating of 89.

The EA code projects Abedi Pele’s sprint speed at 91, shot power at 83, short passing at 87 and ball control at 89.

The former Olympique Marseille star is also rated with a balance of 85, 89 ratings for on ball control, 90 for dribbling and 83 for stamina.

Abedi Pele’s career lasted for two decades, which saw him line up for the likes of Marseille, Lyon and Lille.

Abedi Pele vs JJ Okocha - (skills & goals)

He was also part of the Ghana team that won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the country’s last till date.

He also won several titles at club level, including two Ligue 1 titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger and Avram Grant land in Ghana for holidays

Antonio Rudiger and Avram Grant land in Ghana for holidays

2021 Ghana Football Awards: See the full list of winners

2021 Ghana Football Awards: See the full list of winners from ceremony

Photos: Ghanaians are talking about Ike Quartey’s changing looks

Photos: Ghanaians are talking about Ike Quartey’s changing looks

Keeper Martinez sends Argentina into Copa final against Brazil

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes one of three penalty shoot-out saves to send his country into a dream Copa America final against Brazil Creator: EVARISTO SA