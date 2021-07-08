Ghana legend Abedi Pele may be coming to FIFA 22 as an Icon

To this end, football legends are added to the roster each year. Didier Drogba was the first African footballer to be made FUT icon.

Michael Essien was the second from Africa and Ghana’s first FUT icon, while Jay Jay Ochocha followed suit.

The global list of FUT icons also includes Pele, Maradona, Lev Yashin, Johann Cruyff and George Best.

Others are Carles Puyol, Fabio Cannavaro, Steven Gerrard, Clarence Seedorf, Robert Pires, Deco and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

According to the EA code, Abedi Pele is set to join this exclusive list after his name appeared on FIFA 22 as a FUT Icon.

The three-time African Footballer of the Year and former Ghana captain has an impressive rating of 89.

The EA code projects Abedi Pele’s sprint speed at 91, shot power at 83, short passing at 87 and ball control at 89.

The former Olympique Marseille star is also rated with a balance of 85, 89 ratings for on ball control, 90 for dribbling and 83 for stamina.

Abedi Pele’s career lasted for two decades, which saw him line up for the likes of Marseille, Lyon and Lille.

He was also part of the Ghana team that won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the country’s last till date.