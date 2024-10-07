Akwesi Appiah steps down as GFA Exco member before Black Stars vs. Sudan clash

CAF Orders Akwesi Appiah to Step Down

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has instructed Akwesi Appiah to step aside from one of his positions before Ghana faces Sudan. According to the African football governing body, this measure is to prevent a conflict of interest.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from his spokesperson reads, “Coach Kwasi Appiah has temporarily stepped aside as an Executive Council member of the GFA until the end of November 2024.” In response to CAF's communication to the GFA, he cited conflict of interest as the reason for his temporary departure. He further added that the 64-year-old has not been involved in any Executive Council activities since the qualifiers commenced.

“Since the start of the AFCON qualifiers, Appiah has excused himself from all EXCO activities,” he posted on Twitter, formerly known as X.

Akwesi Appiah as Sudan Coach

In September 2023, Appiah became the head coach of the Sudan national football team while still serving as Technical Director of Asante Kotoko in a joint role, and he was later elected as an Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association. The former Black Stars player has managed four games as head coach of the Sudan national team, winning three of those matches and drawing only one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana vs. Sudan Clash