Akwesi Appiah steps down as GFA Exco member before Black Stars vs. Sudan clash

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Former Black Stars gaffer James Akwesi Appiah has resigned from his position as an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

His decision to step down comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) charged him to do so, citing that it is against the CAF statutes and the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) code of ethics.

CAF Orders Akwesi Appiah to Step Down

A statement from his spokesperson reads, “Coach Kwasi Appiah has temporarily stepped aside as an Executive Council member of the GFA until the end of November 2024.” In response to CAF's communication to the GFA, he cited conflict of interest as the reason for his temporary departure. He further added that the 64-year-old has not been involved in any Executive Council activities since the qualifiers commenced.

“Since the start of the AFCON qualifiers, Appiah has excused himself from all EXCO activities,” he posted on Twitter, formerly known as X.

Akwesi Appiah as Sudan Coach

In September 2023, Appiah became the head coach of the Sudan national football team while still serving as Technical Director of Asante Kotoko in a joint role, and he was later elected as an Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association. The former Black Stars player has managed four games as head coach of the Sudan national team, winning three of those matches and drawing only one.

Ghana vs. Sudan Clash

Appiah will lead Sudan to the Falcons of Jediane to face the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, slated for Thursday, 10 October 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling for the return leg on 14 October at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Libya. This will be the first time the former Black Stars player and coach will lead a team against his mother country.

