Alhaji Grusah backs Kudjoe Fianoo’s call for impeachment of GFA Boss Kurt Okraku

“If nobody is supporting Kudjoe Fianoo’s call for the impeachment of Kurt Okraku, I, Alhaji Karim Grusah, am backing him,” Grusah told Asempa FM.

“Ghana football is regressing. Everyone in the country knows that football is on a downward spiral. There is no truth. Is football the property of Kurt Okraku? We care about the good of Ghana, not anyone’s personal interests,” he further lamented. Grusah also criticised Okraku’s focus on the Black Satellites while the Black Stars were playing their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Libya.

The call of Kudjoe Fianoo

The leadership of the GFA has faced increasing scrutiny, with football administrators, analysts, and fans expressing their dissatisfaction over the poor performances of the national team.

The Black Stars' recent disappointing performance, coupled with the potential failure to qualify for AFCON, has sparked widespread debate. As a concerned football administrator, Kudjoe Fianoo could not hold back his frustration.