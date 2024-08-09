Amankwah Forson: Ghanaian youngster joins Norwich City on 4-year deal

Norwich announced the signing of the Ghanaian on Friday in a statement on social media, confirming that he’ll be wearing the number 18 jersey.

“Norwich City have completed the signing of midfielder Amankwah Forson from Red Bull Salzburg for an undisclosed fee,” the club announced.

“The 21-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the club option of an additional year. Forson has been with Salzburg since 2021, having begun his career with WAFA in his native Ghana. During his three years in Austria, he also completed loan moves to Liefering and Rheindorf Altach. He will wear the number 18 shirt as a canary.”

Amankwah Forson relishes working with Norwich boss

Reacting to his move to Norwich, Forson said manager Johannes Hoff Thorup was one of the reasons why he joined the club.

"The head coach has worked before with so many young players, it's really nice to be here working with him,” the WAFA academy graduate stated.

Meanwhile, Norwich’s sporting director Ben Knapper also described the young midfielder as a talented player who will improve the squad.

“Forson is a talented and very well-rounded player, who will add quality and versatility to our squad. He’s progressed through a fantastic player development system, and brings with him experience in both the Champions League, as well as being a senior international with Ghana.

“We feel he is a great fit for us, and I’m sure that we can develop him further and achieve great things together,” Knapper added.