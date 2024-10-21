‘I aspire to compete in the Champions League' - Antoine Semenyo

The 24-year-old forward has started this season strong, scoring three goals and providing one assist in eight league matches. His impressive performances have attracted attention from top Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, Liverpool, and Newcastle.

Despite excelling in the English league, Semenyo remains focused on his goal of playing in European competitions. "I aspire to compete in the Champions League or Europa League. I understand that such opportunities require dedication and are not achieved overnight. I need to stay consistent and keep scoring goals to advance my career," he told The Athletic.

Semenyo also revealed his support for Arsenal: "I’m an Arsenal fan. Competing against them is fantastic, as they’re a team I’ve admired all my life. My aim is to play for top clubs, but first I have to prove myself."

ADVERTISEMENT

The bigger picture

Pulse Ghana

There are reports suggesting that Semenyo’s release clause is around £40-50 million. If triggered, the striker could move from Bournemouth to one of the many clubs interested in signing him.