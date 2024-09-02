Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams Thomas Partey for ‘jogging’ vs Brighton

Despite dominating the first half and taking the lead through Kai Havertz, Arsenal found themselves on the back foot after Declan Rice was sent off after the break.

The England midfielder received a harsh second yellow card after preventing Brighton from taking a quick free kick.

Ian Wright blames Thomas Partey for the goal Arsenal conceded

With the Gunners reduced to 10 men, Brighton rallied their way back and restored parity in the 58th minute via a Joao Pedro rebound.

Pedro was further back when Yankuba Minteh was played through on goal but Partey did not track the former’s run as he reacted quickest to prod home the loose ball after Minteh’s shot had been saved by David Raya.

Ian Wight believes Partey could’ve stopped Pedro from scoring had he tailed him and criticised the Ghanaian for jogging.

“When you look at that and the play from there, you look at Thomas Partey. He (Joao Pedro) has literally run past him,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“Thomas Partey also has to recognise, in that instance, he has to go all the way with Pedro. At least make a challenge, when Pedro just blasts past him and he is kind of jogging back.

“Those are the things, when you look back at that, you say ‘that could have been avoided’. Maybe you could have put more pressure on Lewis Dunk. He has the capability. Put more pressure on that. Cut that angle off him and then I think Partey has to cover Pedro.”