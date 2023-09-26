Avoiding alcohol is the secret to my handsomeness – Asamoah Gyan

Aside from his talent, Gyan’s good looks have also endeared him to many, with his fans often drooling over him when he steps out.

Pulse Ghana

Engaging his followers on an Instagram live, the former Black Stars striker said avoiding alcohol is the secret to his good looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't drink that's why I'm this fine. It doesn't mean that I'm condemning those who drink alcohol but the secret to my fineness is that I don't drink alcohol," he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Gyan officially announced his retirement from football while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on June 20, 2023.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward bowed out of the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

He also stands as Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup, having netted six times across three tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his retirement, Gyan hadn’t played for the national team in over four years, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was also not included in Ghana’s squad for last year’s World Cup in Qatar, with the Black Stars going on to exit the tournament at the group stages.

At club level, he last featured for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities two years ago, but hadn’t been active since parting ways with them.