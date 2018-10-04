Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’

news

Asamoah Gyan in a joyous mood as he sang Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ after his invitation to the Black Stars for the first time this year.

Gyan took to his Facebook page to share a video of him expressing how happy he is.

The Black Stars skipper was handed a call-up to the Black Stars for their clash against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone next week.

Kwesi Appiah, the Black Stars coach has come under criticisms for Gyan’s inclusion, since the former Sunderland striker has been warming the bench of Kayserispor in the Turkish topflight league.

Some have argued that Asamoah Gyan delivers whenever he is given the opportunity to be in the national football team colours irrespective of his performance in club football, so his call-up is in place.

The 32-year-old last played for Ghana in 2017 when the Black Stars were held to a one all draw against Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer in international football with 51 goals.