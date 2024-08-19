ADVERTISEMENT
‘No to racism’ – Inaki Williams, other Black Stars players show support to Ati Zigi

Emmanuel Ayamga

Some Ghanaian footballers have taken to social media to support Lawrence Ati Zigi after the goalkeeper was subjected to racial abuse in Poland.

Ati Zigi: Inaki Williams, Black Stars players show support to racially abused goalkeeper
Inaki Williams, Abdul Baba Rahman, Joseph Paintsil and Emmanuel Boateng were among those who backed the shot-stopper in the wake of the abuse he suffered.

Ati Zigi was racially abused during St. Gallen’s UEFA Europa Conference League game against Slask Wroclaw last week.

The clash between the team teams was a heated affair, with the Slask Wroclaw recording a 3-2 victory at home despite exiting the competition 3-4 on aggregate.

Ati Zigi: Ghana goalkeeper left ‘devastated’ after racial abuse in Conference League
There was, however, a moment of controversy that marred the game when goalkeeper Ati Zigi was subjected to racial abuse by some of the home fans.

The Ghana international was exasperated by the act and stepped out of his post to confront the fans behind the goal who were making monkey chants at him.

Ati Zigi had to be restrained by his teammates as he charged towards the alleged perpetrators before reporting it to the referee.

In the aftermath of the game, St. Gallen manager Enrico Maassen said the shot-stopper was left “devastated in the dressing room” by the incident.

While St. Gallen have reported the incident to UEFA, Ati Zigi took to Instagram to share a photo with the caption: “Say no to racism. Message is clear.”

Many of the goalkeeper’s international teammates trooped to the comments section to show their support to him.

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams wrote: “They don’t hurt us.” LA Galaxy’s Joseph Paintsil commented “With you bro,” while Baba Rahman replied: “Stay strong brother.”

Emmanuel Ayamga

