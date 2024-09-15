Aziz Issah and David Oduro train with Barcelona first team ahead of Catalan derby

Aziz Issah has joined the Catalan giants on a season-long loan from Dreams FC, while David Oduro has secured a three-year permanent deal from Accra Lions.

After their official presentation on Tuesday, September 10, the duo initially trained with Barça Atlétic. However, they were soon called up to join the first team, allowing them to get acquainted with the senior squad.

Barcelona’s manager, Hansi Flick, specifically requested the inclusion of the Ghanaian duo in the first team training session ahead of the Catalan derby against Girona on Sunday, 15 September 2024.

