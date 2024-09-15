ADVERTISEMENT
Aziz Issah and David Oduro train with Barcelona first team ahead of Catalan derby

Sammy Danso Eghan

Ghanaian footballers Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, had the opportunity to train with Barcelona’s first team in preparation for the club’s upcoming match against Girona.

The pair had been officially introduced as Barcelona B players earlier in the week, following their signings.

Aziz Issah has joined the Catalan giants on a season-long loan from Dreams FC, while David Oduro has secured a three-year permanent deal from Accra Lions.

After their official presentation on Tuesday, September 10, the duo initially trained with Barça Atlétic. However, they were soon called up to join the first team, allowing them to get acquainted with the senior squad.

Barcelona’s manager, Hansi Flick, specifically requested the inclusion of the Ghanaian duo in the first team training session ahead of the Catalan derby against Girona on Sunday, 15 September 2024.

This opportunity provides Issah and Oduro with a valuable chance to impress Flick and potentially earn a place in the senior team from their current positions in the youth setup.

