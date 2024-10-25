ADVERTISEMENT
Baba Rahman expresses disappointment in PAOK's Europa League draw against Plzeň

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Abdul Baba Rahman has expressed his disappointment following PAOK’s 2-2 draw against Viktoria Plzeň in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

Baba Rhaman
Baba Rhaman

The 30-year-old came on as a substitute for Juan Sastre in the 66th minute and delivered a towering header in the 93rd minute, assisted by Mady Camara, to earn his side a point.

Viktoria Plzeň took the lead through Milan Havel in the 31st minute. Shortly after, the hosts struggled under pressure, allowing the visitors to break through again, with Matěj Vydra netting a second goal to extend Plzeň's lead.

PAOK, who ended the first half disappointed, returned stronger after the break, with Tarik Tissoudali scoring a late goal in the 84th minute.

In additional time, amidst a thrilling end-to-end encounter before the home fans, Baba Rahman delivered a dramatic equaliser, heading the ball home to secure a point for PAOK.

Despite salvaging a point, the Ghanaian defender expressed his frustration with the result, believing his side could have done better. He remained confident they would bounce back and urged fans to continue supporting the team.

“Disappointed we couldn’t get the win, but we’ll keep fighting for this club. You really are the best fans in the world,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former Black Stars player has made a strong start to the season, scoring two goals in his five appearances for the Greek club. Last year, he scored six goals in 28 games and provided three assists.

