Baba Rahman expresses disappointment in PAOK's Europa League draw against Plzeň

Viktoria Plzeň took the lead through Milan Havel in the 31st minute. Shortly after, the hosts struggled under pressure, allowing the visitors to break through again, with Matěj Vydra netting a second goal to extend Plzeň's lead.

PAOK, who ended the first half disappointed, returned stronger after the break, with Tarik Tissoudali scoring a late goal in the 84th minute.

In additional time, amidst a thrilling end-to-end encounter before the home fans, Baba Rahman delivered a dramatic equaliser, heading the ball home to secure a point for PAOK.

Despite salvaging a point, the Ghanaian defender expressed his frustration with the result, believing his side could have done better. He remained confident they would bounce back and urged fans to continue supporting the team.

“Disappointed we couldn’t get the win, but we’ll keep fighting for this club. You really are the best fans in the world,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Baba Rahman with PAOK this season