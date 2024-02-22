‘Scans show no major damage’ – Baba Rahman speaks after on-pitch collapse in Greece

The left-back was in the starting line-up when POAK took on rivals Panathinaikos in the second leg of the Greek Cup semi-finals.

However, Rahman could not complete the game following an incident in extra time that saw him knocked out after a clash of heads.

He had jumped to head the ball clear from a corner kick but collided with an opponent, which saw him immediately fall unconscious.

Fortunately, though, Rahman regained consciousness after being attended to by the medics before being transported to the hospital for further treatment and assessment.

The game would go on to end 2-1 in favour of PAOK after extra time and by extension 2-2 on aggregate, with Panathinaikos winning the resulting penalty shootout 6-5.

Giving an update on his health after the head incident, Rahman said he was recovering well and noted that scans showed there were no major damages.

“Hello, just wanted to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes in the last 12 or so hours,” the footballer wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

“Thankfully I’m recovering well and scans have shown no major damage. I’d like to also say a big thank you to Georgios Vagiannidis for personally checking in on me at the hospital. It was a tough night but I’d be back running up and down again soon.”

Rahman has been enjoying a renaissance at PAOK since joining the Greek side on a free transfer last summer after parting ways with Chelsea.