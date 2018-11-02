Pulse.com.gh logo
Baffour Gyan declared wanted by East Legon Police

The senior brother of Asamoah Gyan is on the wanted list of the East Legon Police

Baffour Gyan declared wanted by East Legon Police play

Baffour Gyan has been declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service, East Legon branch for the seizure of the passport of Gifty Gyan, wife of Asamoah Gyan and that of her three children.

Baffour Gyan has been accused of seizing the passport and other travel documents of Gifty Gyan and her three children after luring them to jet off to Ghana from UK, where the kids are schooling.

The documents according to MyNewsGh comprise passports, UK residence permit and health insurance.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity test

MyNewsGh has reportedly stated that all attempts by the East Legon Police Station to get Baffour Gyan return the travel documents have failed.

According the East Legon Police as reported by MyNewsgh, Baffour Gyan seems to be concocting stories, having initially told the Accra Court police in a preliminary hearing that thieves broke into his car to steal the travel documents, but when he was told to bring the car for examination, he said that he just can’t find the documents.

The situation compelled Gifty’s lawyers to lodge an official complaint as they say under the law, only a court of law can ground a citizen of Ghana for stated reason.

The East Legon Police says Baffour Gyan has failed to respond to calls to appear.

