Bawumia appoints Asamoah Gyan to lead Youth and Sports manifesto committee

A statement released by the campaign team of Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP, announced the constitution of the manifesto committee on Wednesday.

This comes after Gyan was spotted at Dr. Bawumia’s address at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) earlier this month.

The footballer was one of many dignitaries, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who were there to hear Dr. Bawumia’s policies for the country.

Gyan officially announced his retirement from football while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on June 20, 2023.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward bowed out of the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

He also stands as Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup, having netted six times across three tournaments.

At club level, he last featured for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities two years ago, but hadn’t been active since parting ways with them.