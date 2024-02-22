ADVERTISEMENT
Black Queens finally paid all outstanding bonuses ahead of Zambia Olympic qualifier

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s senior women’s national team have finally been paid in full their outstanding bonuses ahead of their 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.

Nora Hauptle’s side has so far enjoyed a remarkable run, having played 11 matches, won 10 and impressively scored 34 goals, while also qualifying for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

However, the Black Queens were owed bonuses to the tune of $7,500 stretching back to three home and away qualification matches they played last year.

After severe backlash from journalists and the public, the Ministry of Youth and Sports finally paid all the bonuses owed to the players on Thursday.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif and the chairperson of the Black Queens management committee, Gifty Oware-Mensah, visited the team to hold a meeting after which the outstanding bonuses were cleared.

Each player is said to have been given a cheque with the figure GHc85,000 on it, which is the Bank of Ghana equivalent of the $7,500 owed them.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens are aiming to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time and a win over Zambia will be a huge step towards attaining that goal.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

