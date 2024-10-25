Black Sharks end Beach Soccer AFCON campaign with a disappointing fifth-place finish

Although the result marked a disappointing end to the tournament for the Ghanaians, it was their best-ever performance, improving on their seventh-place finishes in the 2015 and 2016 editions.
The Ghana Beach Soccer team, the Black Sharks, concluded their 2024 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Egypt with a hard-fought 5-3 victory over Mozambique, securing a fifth-place finish.
Star player Alexander Adjei was the standout performer, scoring a remarkable hat-trick, bringing his tournament tally to 11 goals, and earning him the Man of the Match award.
Wise Nyamadi opened the scoring just two minutes into the game, capitalising on a defensive error from Mozambique. The Black Sharks dominated the first half, adding two more goals before the halftime whistle.
Mozambique responded quickly, cutting into the deficit, but Adjei, the tournament's top scorer, netted two more goals to seal the win for Ghana. His inspired performance helped the Black Sharks claim an emphatic victory and secure the fifth spot in the competition.
Head coach Daniel Kotey Neequaye praised the team's skill and perseverance, highlighting the importance of the win as they look to improve in future tournaments. "This victory is a result of our diligence and hard work. We got here as a team, but Alex's incredible performance was essential," he said after the game.
As the tournament concludes, Ghana can take pride in their progress, with eyes now set on preparations for future competitions where the Black Sharks will aim to rise even higher in African beach soccer.
The final
Meanwhile, defending champions Senegal will face Mauritania in the final on Saturday, October 26, 2024, after the third-place playoff match between hosts Egypt and Morocco.