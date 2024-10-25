Black Sharks end Beach Soccer AFCON campaign with a disappointing fifth-place finish

Star player Alexander Adjei was the standout performer, scoring a remarkable hat-trick, bringing his tournament tally to 11 goals, and earning him the Man of the Match award.

Wise Nyamadi opened the scoring just two minutes into the game, capitalising on a defensive error from Mozambique. The Black Sharks dominated the first half, adding two more goals before the halftime whistle.

Mozambique responded quickly, cutting into the deficit, but Adjei, the tournament's top scorer, netted two more goals to seal the win for Ghana. His inspired performance helped the Black Sharks claim an emphatic victory and secure the fifth spot in the competition.

Head coach Daniel Kotey Neequaye praised the team's skill and perseverance, highlighting the importance of the win as they look to improve in future tournaments. "This victory is a result of our diligence and hard work. We got here as a team, but Alex's incredible performance was essential," he said after the game.

As the tournament concludes, Ghana can take pride in their progress, with eyes now set on preparations for future competitions where the Black Sharks will aim to rise even higher in African beach soccer.

