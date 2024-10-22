‘Continue to push yourself beyond your limits’ – Otto Addo inspires Elite U-15 Boys

Addo observed matches featuring the Ashanti Region against the Western Region, the Eastern Region's clash with the Northern Region, and the Upper East Region taking on the Brong Ahafo Region.

Following these matches, he emphasised the importance of taking the game seriously and understanding what it takes to succeed.

"Hard work always pays off. You may not see the results immediately, but every effort you put in on the pitch and in training brings you closer to your dreams,” he advised the young players.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This competition is just the beginning of your journey. Take each game seriously, learn from every experience, and continue to push yourself beyond your limits. Remember, talent can get you noticed, but it’s discipline and a strong work ethic that will keep you at the top. Stay focused, stay committed,” he added.

The Elite U-15 Boys Championship, part of the FIFA Talent

Development Scheme (TDS), provides a platform for young players to showcase their skills in a competitive environment, with the potential to attract the attention of scouts and national team selectors.

The bigger Future

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT