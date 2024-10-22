ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Continue to push yourself beyond your limits’ – Otto Addo inspires Elite U-15 Boys

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has urged young talents at the Elite U-15 Boys Championship to work diligently and strive for success.

Recommended articles

Addo observed matches featuring the Ashanti Region against the Western Region, the Eastern Region's clash with the Northern Region, and the Upper East Region taking on the Brong Ahafo Region.

Following these matches, he emphasised the importance of taking the game seriously and understanding what it takes to succeed.

"Hard work always pays off. You may not see the results immediately, but every effort you put in on the pitch and in training brings you closer to your dreams,” he advised the young players.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This competition is just the beginning of your journey. Take each game seriously, learn from every experience, and continue to push yourself beyond your limits. Remember, talent can get you noticed, but it’s discipline and a strong work ethic that will keep you at the top. Stay focused, stay committed,” he added.

The Elite U-15 Boys Championship, part of the FIFA Talent

Development Scheme (TDS), provides a platform for young players to showcase their skills in a competitive environment, with the potential to attract the attention of scouts and national team selectors.

U-15 Boys
U-15 Boys Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

These young talents are on a quest to carve out successful football careers, aspiring to achieve greatness like renowned players such as Abedi Ayew Pele, Asamoah Gyan, Tony Yeboah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Pelé, among others.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana vs Sudan

Sudan vs Ghana: Preview, team news, statistics, line-ups, and predictions

Sudan vs Ghana: Inaki in, Jordan out, as Otto Addo names starting line-up

Sudan vs Ghana: Inaki in, Jordan out, as Otto Addo names starting line-up

Ghanaians blast Black Stars over disappointing defeat to Sudan in AFCON qualifiers

‘Worst Black Stars team in history' - Ghanaians fume over damaging Sudan defeat

Joseph Agbeko: I sometimes wish Black Stars lose due to neglect of boxing

Joseph Agbeko: I sometimes wish Black Stars lose due to neglect of boxing