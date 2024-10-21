ADVERTISEMENT
Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo admits he is an Arsenal fan

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo has revealed his long-standing support for English Premier League club Arsenal.

Antoine-Semenyo
Antoine-Semenyo

The Black Stars forward, who has been linked with several clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle following his impressive performances for Bournemouth in the Premier League, shared his admiration for the Gunners in a recent interview with The Athletic.

The 24-year-old goal poacher sparked discussions about his ambitions to play for top clubs, including his beloved Arsenal. "I am an Arsenal fan," Semenyo admitted.

"I don’t let that conflict with my job. It’s great to play against Arsenal, a team I’ve watched all my life. I want to play for the top clubs as well, but for that to happen, I need to prove myself."

Anthoine Semeyo
Anthoine Semeyo Pulse Ghana

It is every player’s dream to compete in a top league and win trophies. Like many of the greats, Semenyo is no exception, as he has his sights set on playing in European competitions. However, he acknowledges that achieving this goal won’t be easy.

"Yeah, any team that plays in the Champions League or Europa League—that’s the aim," Semenyo said. "I know that’s not going to happen with the click of my fingers. It’s going to take time, goals, and a lot of consistent performances. But I’ve worked all my life for this, and I’m just going to keep working hard. That’s my mentality."

Semenyo has started the season in fine form for Bournemouth, scoring three goals and providing one assist for the Cherries. With hard work and dedication, the Ghanaian forward hopes to make his dreams a reality, as he indicated in the interview.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

