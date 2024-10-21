Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo admits he is an Arsenal fan

The 24-year-old goal poacher sparked discussions about his ambitions to play for top clubs, including his beloved Arsenal. "I am an Arsenal fan," Semenyo admitted.

"I don’t let that conflict with my job. It’s great to play against Arsenal, a team I’ve watched all my life. I want to play for the top clubs as well, but for that to happen, I need to prove myself."

Semenyo’s Dream

It is every player’s dream to compete in a top league and win trophies. Like many of the greats, Semenyo is no exception, as he has his sights set on playing in European competitions. However, he acknowledges that achieving this goal won’t be easy.

"Yeah, any team that plays in the Champions League or Europa League—that’s the aim," Semenyo said. "I know that’s not going to happen with the click of my fingers. It’s going to take time, goals, and a lot of consistent performances. But I’ve worked all my life for this, and I’m just going to keep working hard. That’s my mentality."

The Bigger Picture