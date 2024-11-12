2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Resign if Black Stars fail to qualify —Kudjoe Fianoo tells Kurt Okraku

The GFA boss has faced mounting scrutiny, with fans and analysts questioning his leadership. Fianoo believes that with AFCON’s recent expansion to 24 teams, qualification should be more attainable, especially for a four-time champion like Ghana. Failing to qualify, he argues, would reflect a significant shortfall in the current administration.

"The participating teams in AFCON have been increased to 24, making qualification easier, yet we’re struggling," Fianoo stated in an interview with LUV FM. "If they fail to qualify, I don’t know if there’s a failure worse than that. They need to eat humble pie and resign."

Fianoo also pointed out that the Black Stars have failed to make an impact in recent tournaments, suggesting that the current GFA administration may lack the strategic direction needed to drive success.

"We went to AFCON in Cameroon and Ivory Coast but didn’t progress beyond the group stage. If these are the standards we’re measuring by, then there’s little to show," he concluded.

Black Stars face critical AFCON matches

