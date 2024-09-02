‘Speedy recovery’ – Dortmund send best wishes to Ghana coach Otto Addo after car accident

Addo, assistant coach John Paintsil and goalkeeper’s trainer Fatau Dauda were returning to Accra after watching the Super Cup game between Samartex FC and Nsoatreman FC at the T&A Park in Tarkwa.

The Black Stars coaches were in attendance when Ghana Premier League champions Samartex defeated FA Cup holders Nsoatreman 1-0 to win the Super Cup.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Otto Addo, John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda involved in accident

On their way back to the capital, however, Addo and his assistants were involved in an accident that left their car wrecked.

While all three survived the accident, it is currently unknown the level of damage caused until they are examined by a doctor.

Dortmund, though, have extended their well wishes to Addo and his other assistants after learning of their accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on social media platform X, the Bundesliga giants wished their former coach a speedy recovery from any injuries suffered.

“Otto Addo and two assistant coaches of the Ghanaian national team were injured in a car accident this morning. We wish everyone a good and speedy recovery!” the club wrote.

Addo previously served as an assistant trainer and scout at Dortmund before becoming the substantive head coach of the Black Stars earlier this year.