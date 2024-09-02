ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘Speedy recovery’ – Dortmund send best wishes to Ghana coach Otto Addo after car accident

Emmanuel Ayamga

Borussia Dortmund wished Otto Addo a speedy recovery after the Ghana coach was involved in a car accident over the weekend.

Black Stars: Dortmund wish Otto Addo speedy recovery after car accident
Black Stars: Dortmund wish Otto Addo speedy recovery after car accident

Addo and the other members of the Black Stars technical team saw their Land Cruiser crash following a reported near-collision with a pickup truck on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Addo, assistant coach John Paintsil and goalkeeper’s trainer Fatau Dauda were returning to Accra after watching the Super Cup game between Samartex FC and Nsoatreman FC at the T&A Park in Tarkwa.

The Black Stars coaches were in attendance when Ghana Premier League champions Samartex defeated FA Cup holders Nsoatreman 1-0 to win the Super Cup.

Otto Addo says Black Stars are not favourites against Uganda
Otto Addo says Black Stars are not favourites against Uganda Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

On their way back to the capital, however, Addo and his assistants were involved in an accident that left their car wrecked.

While all three survived the accident, it is currently unknown the level of damage caused until they are examined by a doctor.

Dortmund, though, have extended their well wishes to Addo and his other assistants after learning of their accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on social media platform X, the Bundesliga giants wished their former coach a speedy recovery from any injuries suffered.

“Otto Addo and two assistant coaches of the Ghanaian national team were injured in a car accident this morning. We wish everyone a good and speedy recovery!” the club wrote.

Addo previously served as an assistant trainer and scout at Dortmund before becoming the substantive head coach of the Black Stars earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Addo will be aiming to lead Ghana to victory when they face Angola and Niger in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers in the coming days.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Stars: Dortmund wish Otto Addo speedy recovery after car accident

‘Speedy recovery’ – Dortmund send best wishes to Ghana coach Otto Addo after car accident

Jordan Ayew always shows up very dedicated to Black Stars – Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew always shows up very dedicated to Black Stars – Otto Addo

Baba Rahman turned down Black Stars call-up due to bullying - Otto Addo

Baba Rahman turned down Black Stars call-up due to fans' bullying - Otto Addo

Otto Addo: Players who only want to join Black Stars for tournaments not welcome

‘Players who only want to join Black Stars for tournaments not welcome’ – Otto Addo