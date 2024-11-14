Black Stars visit Dzorwulu Special School and donate ahead of the Angola game

Accompanying the players were Team Manager Ameenu Shardow, Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum, and GFA Foundation Director Malcom Appeadu.

Speaking to the Ghana Football Association media team, Ayew expressed the purpose behind their visit: “On behalf of the Ghana Football Association, the Black Stars technical team, and my colleagues, we came here to spend time with you and to offer our little support as part of our contribution to your growth.”

Ayew emphasised the team’s commitment to supporting those in need, a value the players hold dear. “We believe that lending a hand of support is divine. Today, we thought it wise to come over here and support you," he said. He also sought the students’ prayers ahead of the crucial match, adding, “We seek your prayers and support going into our crucial game.”

The team donated food, water, and an undisclosed sum, bringing smiles to the students' faces. This gesture highlights the Black Stars' dedication to making a positive impact beyond the pitch, demonstrating compassion and community support.

