Black Stars visit Dzorwulu Special School and donate ahead of the Angola game

The Black Stars team visited Dzorwulu Special School, extending their support through donations as they called for support ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

Captain Jordan Ayew led the team, which included players Kingsley Schindler, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Gideon Mensah, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer, and Razak Simpson, all of whom spent time with the school's community.

Accompanying the players were Team Manager Ameenu Shardow, Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum, and GFA Foundation Director Malcom Appeadu.

Speaking to the Ghana Football Association media team, Ayew expressed the purpose behind their visit: “On behalf of the Ghana Football Association, the Black Stars technical team, and my colleagues, we came here to spend time with you and to offer our little support as part of our contribution to your growth.”

Ayew emphasised the team’s commitment to supporting those in need, a value the players hold dear. “We believe that lending a hand of support is divine. Today, we thought it wise to come over here and support you," he said. He also sought the students’ prayers ahead of the crucial match, adding, “We seek your prayers and support going into our crucial game.”

The team donated food, water, and an undisclosed sum, bringing smiles to the students' faces. This gesture highlights the Black Stars' dedication to making a positive impact beyond the pitch, demonstrating compassion and community support.

Following their visit, the Black Stars have arrived in Luanda, Angola, ahead of their important match. They are focused on securing a victory to boost their qualification chances, contingent on Sudan’s results in upcoming matches.

