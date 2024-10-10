‘Calculator FC’ - Ghanaians are 'tired' doing math after Black Stars draw against Sudan

With only two points after three games, Otto Addo’s men have a tall mountain to climb in their final three qualifying games.
Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco hang in the balance after the Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium today.
Their chances look bleak as they currently sit third in Group F, and they need to get the math and permutations right to know how to approach these upcoming games.
So, some Ghanaians have decided to bring out their calculators and math skills to help the team, for it seems a fully packed stadium couldn’t do the trick.
Worried about the Black Stars' chances, Olele Salvador seems to have already found his calculator.
In an X post, he quizzed: “So that’s it right? Ghana is not going to the 2025 AFCON, yes? Or we have to play against the calculator again?”
Renowned sports journalist, Saddick Obama’s calculator looks like it’s malfunctioning a bit in the post below.
Likewise, another user who commented, “My football calculator is not functioning anymore with black stars.”
The tired mathematicians
However, some Ghanaians are simply tired of the constant mathematics, probably because inflation has affected calculator prices as well.
“We are tired of these calculations masa,” a tired Ghanaian mathematician stated.
Another quickly switched profession to become a tactician, boldly questioning the coach’s team selection on the day.
“Calculator man. Long stories. Otto Addo is just not competent Semenyo should not play left flangs while we have Micheal Baidoo, Ibrahim Saddick. And why double pivot and benching Majeed Ashimeru and why not start Tarrick Lamptey,” the frustrated tactician pointed out.
Meanwhile, coach Otto Addo has assured Ghanaians that the Black Stars will win the return leg on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.