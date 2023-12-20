ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Arsenal and Arteta don’t have a choice over releasing Partey for AFCON – Chris Hughton

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has shed light on the availability of Thomas Partey for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chris Hughton says Arsenal, Arteta don’t have choice over releasing Partey for AFCON
Chris Hughton says Arsenal, Arteta don’t have choice over releasing Partey for AFCON

According to him, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta don’t have a choice when it comes to releasing the player for the tournament.

Recommended articles

Partey is currently recovering from a groin injury that has kept him on the sidelines for the better part of the last two months.

Thomas Partey is recovering from injury
Thomas Partey is recovering from injury Pulse Ghana

The 30-year-old returned to mild training last week but he is not expected to step on the football pitch again this year until early 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the AFCON set to kickstart in the Ivory Coast on January 13, 2024, it remains to be seen whether Partey will recover in time to feature in the tournament.

The Arsenal midfielder has, however, been included in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad and Hughton believes clubs are obliged to release their players for international tournaments.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton
Ghana coach Chris Hughton Pulse Ghana

“I don’t think it’s a debate. We have an AFCON in the month of January. This is when a particular country wants their players turning up for camp,” the Ghana coach said on talkSPORT.

“They [Arsenal and Arteta] don’t have a choice. I think what can happen and what has always happened is a relationship between clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And there will be some associations from countries that maybe allow a particular player to come two days later than the others. That’s something that has always been the case. But I think as regards a choice, there is no choice.”

The Black Stars are paired in the same group with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique for the 2023 AFCON.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana coach Chris Hughton submits 55-man provisional squad for 2023 AFCON

Official: Ghana coach Chris Hughton submits 55-man provisional squad for 2023 AFCON

CK Akonnor: It's not always coach’s fault, Black Stars players don’t obey instructions

‘Not always coach’s fault, sometimes Black Stars players don’t obey instructions’ – CK Akonnor

AFCON 2023: Here are the 11 Ghana Premier League players in Ghana’s provisional squad

AFCON 2023: Here are the 11 Ghana Premier League players in Ghana’s provisional squad

Chris Hughton: I see Mohammed Kudus as a goal-scoring no.10

Chris Hughton: I see Mohammed Kudus as a goal-scoring no.10