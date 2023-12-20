Arsenal and Arteta don’t have a choice over releasing Partey for AFCON – Chris Hughton

Partey is currently recovering from a groin injury that has kept him on the sidelines for the better part of the last two months.

The 30-year-old returned to mild training last week but he is not expected to step on the football pitch again this year until early 2024.

With the AFCON set to kickstart in the Ivory Coast on January 13, 2024, it remains to be seen whether Partey will recover in time to feature in the tournament.

The Arsenal midfielder has, however, been included in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad and Hughton believes clubs are obliged to release their players for international tournaments.

“I don’t think it’s a debate. We have an AFCON in the month of January. This is when a particular country wants their players turning up for camp,” the Ghana coach said on talkSPORT.

“They [Arsenal and Arteta] don’t have a choice. I think what can happen and what has always happened is a relationship between clubs.

“And there will be some associations from countries that maybe allow a particular player to come two days later than the others. That’s something that has always been the case. But I think as regards a choice, there is no choice.”