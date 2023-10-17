Christian Pulisic: USA want to turn it around against Ghana

Both teams will be going into the game on the back of defeats, with Ghana losing 2-0 to Mexico while the USA were also beaten 3-1 by Germany.

Pulisic, however, believes Gregg Berhalter’s side had some good moments against Germany and will learn from their mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media after the defeat to Germany, the AC Milan winger said he and his teammates are now targeting victory against Ghana.

"We did some good things. We have to take the positives, obviously learn from some of our mistakes," Pulisic said.

"We have another opportunity against Ghana in a few days, and we just have to go out and turn it around there."

Pulisic, who scored in the USA’s loss to Germany, is currently the captain of his country’s national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton has called on his player to step up against the USA following their loss to Mexico three days ago.

"It is exactly the same message for the players. What we don’t want is to leave this international camp with two poor results.