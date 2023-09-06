‘It was really hard to choose Ghana after receiving England call-up’ – Eddie Nketiah

The Three Lions will play two games this month – a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on September 9 and a friendly against Scotland at Hampden Park three days later.

Speaking at a press conference, Nketiah said he has always aspired to play for England and described making it to the senior national team as a natural progression.

“I had an aspiration to play here and like I said once the call-up was there and the offer was on the table, it was really hard to turn down and I feel that it is the natural progression for me at this stage,” the forward said.

“And I felt now was the good time to make that step and obviously, I’m really happy to be here and hopefully, I can go one and help this team this week and get some caps.”

Meanwhile, his England invite weakens any chance of him representing Ghana at international level.

Nketiah, who was born in England but traces his roots to Ghana due to their parents, has been on the radar of the Ghana FA for years.

Last November, he was in Ghana for vacation, which heightened speculation over his decision tilting towards the West African country.