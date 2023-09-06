ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘It was really hard to choose Ghana after receiving England call-up’ – Eddie Nketiah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah says it was “really hard” to pick Ghana over England after he received his debut Three Lions call-up.

Eddie Nketiah: It was really hard to choose Ghana after England call-up
Eddie Nketiah: It was really hard to choose Ghana after England call-up

The 24-year-old is part of a 26-man squad announced by Gareth Southgate last week for England’s upcoming assignments in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Three Lions will play two games this month – a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on September 9 and a friendly against Scotland at Hampden Park three days later.

Speaking at a press conference, Nketiah said he has always aspired to play for England and described making it to the senior national team as a natural progression.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had an aspiration to play here and like I said once the call-up was there and the offer was on the table, it was really hard to turn down and I feel that it is the natural progression for me at this stage,” the forward said.

“And I felt now was the good time to make that step and obviously, I’m really happy to be here and hopefully, I can go one and help this team this week and get some caps.”

Meanwhile, his England invite weakens any chance of him representing Ghana at international level.

Eddie Nketiah: It’s an honour to receive first England call-up Pulse Ghana

Nketiah, who was born in England but traces his roots to Ghana due to their parents, has been on the radar of the Ghana FA for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last November, he was in Ghana for vacation, which heightened speculation over his decision tilting towards the West African country.

However, having now accepted to play for England, it appears that chapter is closed as he would now aim to grab a place in the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Eddie Nketiah: It was really hard to choose Ghana after England call-up

    ‘It was really hard to choose Ghana after receiving England call-up’ – Eddie Nketiah

  • Joseph Paintsil pulls out of Black Stars squad for CAR game due to injury

    Joseph Paintsil pulls out of Black Stars squad for CAR game due to injury

  • Mohammed Polo: Respect Chris Hughton’s decision to invite Andre Ayew

    Black Stars: Respect Chris Hughton’s decision to invite Andre Ayew – Polo

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eddie Nketiah shuns Ghana as striker receives first England call-up

Eddie Nketiah shuns Ghana as striker receives first England call-up

Chris Hughton defends Andre Ayew call-up, says cpatin brings a lot o Black Stars

‘I know what he brings to Black Stars – Chris Hughton defends Andre Ayew call-up

Mohammed Polo: Respect Chris Hughton’s decision to invite Andre Ayew

Black Stars: Respect Chris Hughton’s decision to invite Andre Ayew – Polo

Joseph Paintsil pulls out of Black Stars squad for CAR game due to injury

Joseph Paintsil pulls out of Black Stars squad for CAR game due to injury