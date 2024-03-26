Ghana 2-2 Uganda: Late goal denies Black Stars victory against Cranes

Having lost to rivals Nigeria last Friday, Ghana came into the game against the Cranes desperate to return to winning ways.

Otto Addo made five changes to the side that faced the Super Eagles, with Jojo Wollacott replacing Lawrence Ati-Zigi in the post.

Denis Odoi also came in for Alidu Seidu at right-back, while Jerome Opoku and Edmund Opoku kept their places as a centre-back pair.

Left-back Ebenezer Annan was given a debut start, similar to Francis Abu, who played beside Abdul Salis Samed in midfield.

The trio Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah were tasked with supporting Antoine Semenyo up top.

Ghana started the game brightly and bossed possession as Uganda struggled to settle. The Black Stars’ early dominance would pay off after just six minutes when Opoku headed home from Ayew’s cross.

Addo’s side continued to enjoy the larger share of possession and looked to be in complete control before they were stung against the run of play in the 21st minute after Annan brought down his marker in the box for a penalty.

Asante Kotoko’s Ugandan striker Steve Mukwala sent Wollacott the wrong way to restore parity. The Cranes’ respite, however, did not last as they conceded again five minutes later.

A great run by Odoi on the right flank saw him fouled in the box, resulting in the referee awarding Ghana a penalty.

Ayew once again converted – his fourth goal for the Black Stars in his last three matches – to maintain his perfect record from the spot. The Crystal Palace striker has now scored all 14 of the penalties he’s taken in his career.

Uganda upped the ante in the second half and, between the restart and the hour mark, they managed to push the Black Stars into their own half.

However, Ghana wrested back control of the game following Addo’s substitutions, with Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Forson Amankwah and Andre Ayew all coming on in the second half.

Just like in the first half, though, Uganda once again snatched a late equaliser after Ghana’s defenders failed to clear their lines following Wollacott’s diving save, allowing Shaban to tap the ball home from a goal-mouth scramble to make it 2-2.