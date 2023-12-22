The Black Stars will be chasing an elusive fifth continental title when they grace the tournament in the Ivory Coast in January 2024.
Ghana lines up pre-AFCON friendly against Botswana
Ghana will reportedly play against Botswana in an international friendly ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Paired in the same group with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique, Chris Hughton’s side faces an uphill task ahead.
According to a report by Ghanasoccernet, Ghana will be camping in South Africa and will face Botswana in a warm-up friendly.
Meanwhile, Hughton has submitted a 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming AFCON, with players from the Ghana Premier League dominating the list.
The provisional squad, which will be cut down to a final squad of 27, was published on CAF’s website on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Among those included in Ghana’s provisional squad are the usual suspects, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey.
Some players are also making a return to the squad after missing out in recent times, including Bernard Tekpetey, Joseph Attamah Larweh, Patrick Kpozo, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Kamaldeen Sulemana.
Meanwhile, 11 players from the Ghana Premier League have also been included in the provisional squad for the AFCON.
They are Medeama quintet Jonathan Sowah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Abdulai Nurudeen, Derrick Fordjour and Felix Kyei and Dreams FC duo Godfred Attuahene and John Anwi.
Asante Kotoko’s Richmond Lamptey is also included, while Great Olympics’ Emmanuel Antwi and Benjamin Asare and Nations FC’s Razak Simpson complete the list of local-based players in the provision squad.
