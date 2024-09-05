Kudus, Jordan Ayew named in Ghana's starting line-up against Angola in 2025 AFCON qualifier

Addo has stuck with Lawrence Ati Zigi in goal ahead of Joseph Wollacott, with Alidu Seidu Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu and Abdul Mumin forming the back four.

Thomas Partey will once again captain the team for the game against Angola and is partnered in the middle of the park by Elisha Owusu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Ayew has also maintained his place in the starting line-up following his sensational hat-trick against the Central African Republic (CAR) last time out but has been shifted to the left wing, while his Leicester City teammate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will operate on the other flank.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has been tasked with playing behind the in-form Antoine Semenyo, who will be leading the line.

See Ghana’s starting line-up against Angola below:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Alidu Seidu

ADVERTISEMENT

Tariq Lamptey

Mohammed Salisu

Abdul Mumin

Elisha Owusu

Thomas Partey

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Jordan Ayew

Mohammed Kudus