Kudus, Jordan Ayew named in Ghana's starting line-up against Angola in 2025 AFCON qualifier

The Black Stars will be searching for three points when they host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, especially with group opponents Sudan taking an early lead following their 1-0 victory over Niger on Wednesday.
Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a strong starting line-up for this afternoon’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying game against Angola.
Addo has stuck with Lawrence Ati Zigi in goal ahead of Joseph Wollacott, with Alidu Seidu Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu and Abdul Mumin forming the back four.
Thomas Partey will once again captain the team for the game against Angola and is partnered in the middle of the park by Elisha Owusu.
Jordan Ayew has also maintained his place in the starting line-up following his sensational hat-trick against the Central African Republic (CAR) last time out but has been shifted to the left wing, while his Leicester City teammate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will operate on the other flank.
West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has been tasked with playing behind the in-form Antoine Semenyo, who will be leading the line.
See Ghana’s starting line-up against Angola below:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Alidu Seidu
Tariq Lamptey
Mohammed Salisu
Abdul Mumin
Elisha Owusu
Thomas Partey
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Jordan Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Antoine Semenyo