‘If the need be, sack Chris Hughton to make Black Stars great again’ – Annoh-Dompreh

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Majority Chief Whip of Ghana’s Parliament believes Chris Hughton should be sacked if that’s what is needed to increase the Black Stars’ chances at the 2023 AFCON.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh said the national team has become a pale shadow of itself and that cannot be allowed to continue any longer.

Ghana coach Hughton has been under intense pressure following a poor run of form that has seen the Black Stars win just one win in their last four matches.

Last month, Ghana suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Comoros in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, which saw them drop to fourth in Group I.

This was after the team also suffered disappointing losses to Mexico (2-0) and the USA (4-0) in international friendlies in October.

With the AFCON less than a month away, Annoh-Dompreh, who is the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, said everything must be done to give the Black Stars a chance of winning the tournament.

He, therefore, called on the Sports Minister to put in place measures to increase the team’s chances, including sacking the coach, if the need be.

“Minster, you’ll agree with me that these days our Black Stars is becoming a pale shadow of itself,” Dompreh said on the floor of Parliament, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“As we are heading towards another African tournament, we urge you to do everything and anything, including the changing of our national coach, if need be.”

MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh
MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh Pulse Ghana

The legislator added: “We can’t just go there and be part of the number of teams. We’ve always said that we are four-time champions; this thing is becoming old time glory.

“We want to do something for ourselves and minister I know you can do it. Please help and let’s get our Black Stars in a good shape.”

Hughton and the Black Stars are aiming to end a 41-year trophy drought when they grace the AFCON in January 2024. Ghana is paired in the same group with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest.

