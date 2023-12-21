‘If the need be, sack Chris Hughton to make Black Stars great again’ – Annoh-Dompreh

Ghana coach Hughton has been under intense pressure following a poor run of form that has seen the Black Stars win just one win in their last four matches.

Last month, Ghana suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Comoros in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, which saw them drop to fourth in Group I.

This was after the team also suffered disappointing losses to Mexico (2-0) and the USA (4-0) in international friendlies in October.

With the AFCON less than a month away, Annoh-Dompreh, who is the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, said everything must be done to give the Black Stars a chance of winning the tournament.

He, therefore, called on the Sports Minister to put in place measures to increase the team’s chances, including sacking the coach, if the need be.

“Minster, you’ll agree with me that these days our Black Stars is becoming a pale shadow of itself,” Dompreh said on the floor of Parliament, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“As we are heading towards another African tournament, we urge you to do everything and anything, including the changing of our national coach, if need be.”

The legislator added: “We can’t just go there and be part of the number of teams. We’ve always said that we are four-time champions; this thing is becoming old time glory.

“We want to do something for ourselves and minister I know you can do it. Please help and let’s get our Black Stars in a good shape.”