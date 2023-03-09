ADVERTISEMENT
Kudus leads Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for Ghana vs Angola AFCON qualifier

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has named a 25-man squad for the Black Stars’ upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola.

Kudus leads Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for AFCON qualifier against Angola
Kudus leads Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for AFCON qualifier against Angola

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before facing the Black Antelopes three days later in Luanda as they aim to book their place at next year’s tournament.

On Thursday, the new Ghana coach named his first squad since being appointed, with Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey leading the bunch.

The goalkeepers called up are Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Jojo Wollacott, who is making a return after missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup through injury.

Tariq Lamptey, Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu and Daniel Amartey are also included, while Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Salis Samed, and Edmund Addo are the midfielders invited.

Joseph Painstil also makes a return after he was controversially left out of the World Cup squad, with the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams and Kamal Sowah also in the squad.

See Hughton’s 25-man squad for the double-header AFCON qualifier against Angola below:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
