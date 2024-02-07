Allegations of interference in player selection in the various national teams have been rife in recent years, with fingers pointing at the GFA.
Kurt Okraku: I never interfered with Chris Hughton’s work
President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has said he does not interfere in the work of national team coaches.
Such claims again reared their head during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when an inactive Richard Ofori was picked as first-choice goalkeeper ahead of both Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Wollacott.
Chris Hughton’s side eventually exited the tournament at the group stage after failing to win a single game, with the Irishman losing his job as a result.
Addressing the media at a meet the press held in Kumasi on Wednesday, the GFA president denied interfering in Hughton’s work when he was the Black Stars coach.
“I did not interfere with the job of CK Akonnor, I did not interfere with the work of Otto Addo, neither did I interfere in the work of Chris Hughton,” Okraku said.
Meanwhile, the GFA president also said he wants to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the FIFA World Cup during his tenure.
Okraku is in his second term as Ghana FA boss, but his time has the helm has been beset by several false dawns.
The Ghana Premier League is a long way from ideal, while the senior male national team has also been failing at tournaments.
Under Okraku, the Black Stars have now exited every tournament they’ve played at the group stage, including the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast.
Speaking at a meet the press, the GFA president said his administration aims to leave a legacy of trophies.
“I want to win the AFCON; I want to win the World Cup!” Okraku declared. “I want to win every competition Ghana finds itself. This is the collective belief and mindset of my fellow Executive Council members.
“I want to position the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence very well and make it an enviable international standard,” Okraku added.
