Laryea Kingston avails himself for vacant Black Stars coaching job

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has said he feels ready to become the next coach of the Black Stars.

Ghana were unable to advance to the knockout stages after finishing behind both Cape Verde and Egypt in Group B.

Chris Hughton’s side failed to win a single game at the tournament, with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique sealing their fate.

The team’s disappointing exit led to the sacking of Hughton and the disbandment of the Black Stars’ entire technical staff.

Speaking on the vacant role, Laryea, who played over 40 matches for the Black Stars, said he is ready to become the next national team coach.

“Find a local coach or someone that we know is for us who is competent, then if you are bringing an expatriate coach, look for one who has the experience to support him [local coach].

“Of course, I will accept and do it easy. I know the level at which I am now,” the 43-year-old told Graphic Sport.

The former Hearts of Oak winger is currently the assistant coach of Ghana’s U17 national team, the Black Starlets.

He veered into management following his retirement from football and has been working as a juvenile coach in recent years.

Kingston, who played for the Black Stars from 2002 to 2010, acquired a UEFA B coaching license in February 2022.

He previously worked as a youth team coach at the Right to Dream Academy before taking up his current role with Ghana’s U17s.

