‘I believe in everything’ – Kudus promises to deliver AFCON trophy

As Chris Hughton’s side prepares for another tournament in the Ivory Coast in January, Ghana are not among the favourites.

The country will, however, be counting on the talent and magic of Kudus, who has made a great start to the Premier League since joining West Ham last summer.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking to rapper Guvna B on the West Ham TV channel, Kudus said he was keen to win the AFCON because he believes it’s possible.

The 23-year-old had lunch with the UK-based artiste, after which Guvna B said: “I’ll pay for the food but I’ll need you to promise me a few things: Africa Cup of Nations trophy, Europa League trophy and we leave the Premier League trophy till next season.”

A smiling Kudus responded, “Yes, [I promise] I believe in everything, so everything is possible,” before shaking Givna B’s hands.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton says he sees Kudus as a no.10 who scores goals, despite the player featuring predominantly on the wings in recent times.

Kudus is very versatile and can play across midfield and in attack but has often played as a right-winger since joining West Ham United last summer.

The former Ajax star has, however, thrived in the position, where he’s scored eight goals and provided one assist for the Hammers this season.

For Ghana, though, Kudus usually plays as a no.10 and Hughton believes having him as a playmaker suits him better.

“He’s a very talented player, there’s no doubt about that. Came through a wonderful academy in Ghana and had good periods at Ajax, where they moved his position,” the Black Stars coach said on talkSPORT.

“The type of player he is, you look at him as a no.10, because he is a goal scorer. You want to get him close to goal, but he has had good success playing on the right-hand side.

“I think eventually, he will be a no.10; a form of a 10 somewhere. But he’s somebody that’s talented right across the forward line.”