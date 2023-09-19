According to him, the two players will be instrumental for the Black Stars in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as Ghana’s bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
Mohammed Polo tips Kudus and Nuamah to propel Ghana to AFCON victory
Ghana legend Mohammed Polo believes Ghana is blessed to have Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah, insisting the duo can help end the country’s long trophy drought.
Both Kudus and Nuamah are currently among Ghana’s highest-rated players, having joined West Ham United and Olympique Lyon, respectively, this summer.
The Right to Dream Academy graduates have been tearing it up in Europe and were both on the score sheet when the Black Stars recently beat the Central African Republic (CAR) and Liberia during the September international break.
“The telepathy between these two players could propel Ghana to AFCON success in Cote d’Ivoire and would have a massive impact on our bid to qualify for the next World Cup,” Polo told the GNA.
“It is very rare for Ghana to have these kinds of players in one team at a time, but we are blessed to have this duo who are not just creators but scorers.
“I am happy with their progress, and I urge you to annul all the negativity that they might face while playing football, especially on social media.”
Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak.
He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.
The 66-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.
Polo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to emerge from Ghana and was dubbed the ‘Dribbling Magician’ during his playing days.
