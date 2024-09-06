'It’s an insult to invite Partey, Jordan Ayew to play on poor Baba Yara pitch' - Nana Aba

In a post on X, Nana Aba said it was an insult to invite Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and other stars to play such a poor pitch.

“Ah! It’s such an insult to invite Partey, Jordan etc. to come and play on that pitch. What is the NSA lacking? Shame or Sense? I want to understand,” she wrote.

Black Stars lose to Angola in AFCON qualifier

Ghana made a losing start to the 2025 AFCON qualifiers after being beaten 1-0 at home by underdogs Angola.

A late goal from Milson condemned the Black Stars to their first defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium since 2000 (24 years ago) when they were beaten by South Africa as hosts of the AFCON that year.

Defender Abdul Mumin fluffed his lines while trying to clear the ball in the 94th minute, which Milson took full advantage of to bundle the ball home.

Ghana’s play was, however, hampered by the poor state of the pitch, which made it difficult for the ball to flow freely.

While the NSA has been severely criticised by the public for their poor maintenance of the pitch, the Authority’s Deputy Director General, Majeed Bawa, has rejected such claims.