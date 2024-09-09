Jordan Ayew dropped, Inaki starts in Ghana’s starting line-up against Niger

The Black Stars will face the Menas in Morocco as they aim to recover from their disappointing defeat to Angola in their first qualifying game last Thursday.

Addo and his side were shocked at home by the Palancas Negras, who handed them their first defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 24 years.

With Ghana aiming to return to winning ways, the 49-year-old has picked a slightly different team from the one that played against Angola.

Lawrence Ati Zigi has maintained his position in the post, while the back four of Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Abdul Mumin and Mohammed Salisu also remain intact.

In midfield, Thomas Partey will be partnered by Ashimeru, who has been drafted into the starting line-up in place of Owusu.

Inaki Williams has been handed a start too after coming on as a late substitute against Angola and will play alongside Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Mohammed Kudus as a support system for striker Antoine Semenyo.

See Ghana’s starting line-up vs Niger below:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Alidu Seidu

Tariq Lamptey

Abdul Mumin

Mohammed Salisu

Thomas Partey

Majeed Ashimeru

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Mohammed Kudus

Inaki Williams

