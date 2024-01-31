According to the woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Accra-based Happy FM, her late husband was a die-hard fan of football.
Woman narrates how her husband collapsed and died while watching Ghana vs Mozambique game
A woman who lives in Tema has opened up on her sad ordeal after her husband collapsed and died while following Ghana’s final group game of the 2023 AFCON against Mozambique.
She disclosed that her husband was very animated while watching Ghana’s game against Mozambique and occasionally changed the channel to also follow proceedings in the Cape Verde vs Egypt game, which was being played concurrently.
The woman said her husband kept on making gestures while watching the match on television and abruptly collapsed and died at the Tema General Hospital.
“My husband is a big fan of football who religiously follows Hearts and Kotoko matches. He was watching the Ghana vs Mozambique game. During the game, he kept on shouting and making gestures. He even threatened to sack the coach,” she told Happy FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
"At some point, the station changed to the Egypt versus Cape Verde game. He wanted Cape Verde to beat Egypt so whenever Cape Verde got the ball, he kept on encouraging them to push ahead and score.
“He was making gestures and jumping about. All I could see was that he collapsed and died before we could get to the hospital.”
The Black Stars failed to win a single game, for the second AFCON running, garnering just two points from Group B, and squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Mozambique in their final group game.
