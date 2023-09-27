ADVERTISEMENT
Ronaldo marries for the third time to model 13 years younger than him

Emmanuel Ayamga

Brazil legend Ronaldo has tied the knot to his model girlfriend Celina Locks in a very colourful wedding ceremony.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona forward has now gotten into the institution of marriage for the third time.

Ronaldo’s wife, Celina Locks, is 13 years younger than him, but the pair are madly in love and made their relationship official with a wedding in Ibiza.

The wedding was attended by friends and family of both Ronaldo and Celina, with the latter taking to Instagram to revel in the moment.

"Today we bring our families together for an intimate religious celebration. And thus marks the beginning of a week of many celebrations," she wrote.

According to Marca, the pair started going out seven years ago and Ronaldo finally popped the question back in January while on a romantic escape in the Caribbean.

In a 2020 interview with Pulse.com.gh, Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan picked Ronaldo as the greatest player of all time.

He said he idolized the 47-year-old when he was a child and even modelled his game on that of the two-time FIFA World Cup winner.

“Ronaldo, the Brazilian, any time any day. For me, I haven’t seen any player like him. Although, there have been a lot of players,” Gyan said.

“I don’t think I have seen any player like him because a striker who can do anything at any time, the strength, the speed, the dribbling abilities, the finishing, skills. it was amazing.

"When I was in secondary school I learnt a skill from him that I was using it to do my stuff even in the Ghana Premier League that defenders couldn’t catch me. I learnt a lot of things from him, tricks from him. For me, I think he is my best player of all-time,” he added.

