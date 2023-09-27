Ronaldo marries for the third time to model 13 years younger than him

Ronaldo’s wife, Celina Locks, is 13 years younger than him, but the pair are madly in love and made their relationship official with a wedding in Ibiza.

The wedding was attended by friends and family of both Ronaldo and Celina, with the latter taking to Instagram to revel in the moment.

"Today we bring our families together for an intimate religious celebration. And thus marks the beginning of a week of many celebrations," she wrote.

According to Marca, the pair started going out seven years ago and Ronaldo finally popped the question back in January while on a romantic escape in the Caribbean.

In a 2020 interview with Pulse.com.gh, Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan picked Ronaldo as the greatest player of all time.

He said he idolized the 47-year-old when he was a child and even modelled his game on that of the two-time FIFA World Cup winner.

“Ronaldo, the Brazilian, any time any day. For me, I haven’t seen any player like him. Although, there have been a lot of players,” Gyan said.

“I don’t think I have seen any player like him because a striker who can do anything at any time, the strength, the speed, the dribbling abilities, the finishing, skills. it was amazing.