Business tycoon offers to buy Nyantakyi’s Wa All Stars

news

A businessman, Alhaji Toffiq Mohammed, has indicated his readiness to buy Wa All Stars, a club owned by former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

According to him, he has a strong passion for football and will be able to take the club to the next level should he become its new owner.

READ ALSO: Did gov't misrepresent facts to FIFA to secure Nyantakyi's ban?

The business mogul said he is read to buy the Wa-based side and urged Nyantakyi to name his price.

“When I came to Ghana, I heard the news that Kwesi Nyantakyi has been banned by FIFA and for that, I decided to buy his club in order to help me raise and transfer players. Aside from being a businessman who deals in cars in Europe, I also have a strong passion for football,” Mr. Toffiq told Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM.



“Initially, I wanted to buy Karela United and I've met the management, reached the apex and they will now come to conclusion as to whether to sell the club to me or not. But for now, I'm interested in the Wa All Stars team. Nyantakyi should name his price and I will buy the club only if I can afford the price.”

Last week, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) announced that Nyantakyi has been banned from all football related activities for life.

Also, a fine of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on the Wa All Stars owner as part of sanctions handed to him by the world’s football governing body.

The ban stems from an undercover documentary premiered by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas back in June.

READ ALSO: From god To Public Enemy The rise and fall of Kwesi Nyantakyi

In the said exposé, Nyantakyi was captured together with 77 other Ghana football officials and referees accepting ‘cash gifts’ in contradiction to FIFA’s rules.

Meanwhile, the disgraced football administrator has vowed to challenge FIFA’s ruling, having described his ban and the subsequent fine as “unfair” and “harsh”.

It is, however, unknown whether Nyantakyi will sell the club to the interested party, since he’s currently challenging his lifetime ban.