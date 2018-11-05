Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Business tycoon offers to buy Nyantakyi’s Wa All Stars

Business mogul, Alhaji Toffiq Mohammed, said he has a strong passion for football and will be able to take the club to the next level should he become its new owner.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A businessman, Alhaji Toffiq Mohammed, has indicated his readiness to buy Wa All Stars, a club owned by former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

According to him, he has a strong passion for football and will be able to take the club to the next level should he become its new owner.

READ ALSO: Did gov't misrepresent facts to FIFA to secure Nyantakyi's ban?

The business mogul said he is read to buy the Wa-based side and urged Nyantakyi to name his price.

“When I came to Ghana, I heard the news that Kwesi Nyantakyi has been banned by FIFA and for that, I decided to buy his club in order to help me raise and transfer players. Aside from being a businessman who deals in cars in Europe, I also have a strong passion for football,” Mr. Toffiq told Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM.

“Initially, I wanted to buy Karela United and I've met the management, reached the apex and they will now come to conclusion as to whether to sell the club to me or not. But for now, I'm interested in the Wa All Stars team. Nyantakyi should name his price and I will buy the club only if I can afford the price.”

Last week, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) announced that Nyantakyi has been banned from all football related activities for life.

Former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi

 

Also, a fine of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on the Wa All Stars owner as part of sanctions handed to him by the world’s football governing body.

The ban stems from an undercover documentary premiered by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas back in June.

READ ALSO: From god To Public Enemy The rise and fall of Kwesi Nyantakyi

In the said exposé, Nyantakyi was captured together with 77 other Ghana football officials and referees accepting ‘cash gifts’ in contradiction to FIFA’s rules.

Meanwhile, the disgraced football administrator has vowed to challenge FIFA’s ruling, having described his ban and the subsequent fine as “unfair” and “harsh”.

It is, however, unknown whether Nyantakyi will sell the club to the interested party, since he’s currently challenging his lifetime ban.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

5 Premier League legends who never won Player of the Month 5 Premier League legends who never won Player of the Month
Real Madrid install TV screens on urinals at Bernabeu Real Madrid install TV screens on urinals at Bernabeu
Football: Crew edge Red Bulls, Atlanta down NYCFC in MLS Cup playoffs Football Crew edge Red Bulls, Atlanta down NYCFC in MLS Cup playoffs
Football: Barca's support cast show their worth as Messi nears return against Inter Football Barca's support cast show their worth as Messi nears return against Inter
Football: Do-or-die for Spurs in Euro crunch Football Do-or-die for Spurs in Euro crunch
Football: Last-gasp Romagnoli puts AC Milan ahead of Lazio in Champions League spot Football Last-gasp Romagnoli puts AC Milan ahead of Lazio in Champions League spot

Recommended Videos

I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce
Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier



Top Articles

1 Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi...bullet
2 Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes onbullet
3 Baffour Gyan declared wanted by East Legon Policebullet
4 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
5 Italian giant AS Roma mercilessly troll Accra Great Olympicsbullet
6 'I am annulling my marriage not divorcing'- Gyan breaks silencebullet
7 Here is how government of Ghana betrayed Kwesi Nyantakyi to...bullet
8 Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity...bullet
9 Kwese shutdown pay TV, refocus on digital servicesbullet
10 Revealed: Gyan did not ask for kids DNA; Baffour Gyan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
2 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
3 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
4 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
5 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
6 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
7 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet
10 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at...bullet

Football

Montpellier's French forward Gaetan Laborde reacts after scoring against Marseille on Sunday
Football Derby hammering of Marseille puts Montpellier second
Montpellier's French forward Gaetan Laborde reacts after scoring against Marseille on Sunday
Football Derby hammering of Marseille puts Montpellier second
Ebusua Dwarfs pip Hearts of Oak 2-1 in friendly
Black Queens suffer shock Zambia defeat in friendly
X
Advertisement