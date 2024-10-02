CAF approves Accra Sports Stadium for Ghana’s next AFCON Qualifier against Sudan

“Following a comprehensive review of the reports of the CAF independent inspection regarding Cape Coast and Accra Sports Stadia, we are pleased to inform you that the Accra Sports Stadium has been approved to host the AFCON Qualifiers for Morocco 2025,” read a statement addressed to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo.

This decision comes after CAF revoked Baba Yara Stadium’s approval to host CAF Category C games, leaving Ghana without a single standard stadium for international matches.

Kwesi Appiah Returns Home to Face Black Stars

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars are set to face former captain and head coach, Kwesi Appiah, in a crucial double-header as he leads the Sudanese team. Appiah has made an impressive start with The Secretarybirds, guiding them to second place in the group with three points from one win and a loss in their opening two games.

Pulse Ghana

On the other hand, Coach Otto Addo’s side will be eager to secure their first win in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers, after a disappointing start that saw the Black Stars lose at Baba Yara Stadium for the first time in 24 years. Addo’s men fell to a 0-1 defeat at home against Angola before managing a draw against Niger.