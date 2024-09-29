ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

CAF to reconsider Ghana's eligibility for hosting AFCON Qualifiers after inspection

Sammy Danso Eghan

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is on the verge of rescinding its decision concerning Ghana’s eligibility for hosting category C games.

Accra Sports Stadium
Accra Sports Stadium

CAF, a few weeks ago, withdrew the Baba Yara’s approval for hosting CAF category C games, which left Ghana without a single standard stadium.

Recommended articles

The development led to Ghana having to choose an alternative venue outside the country for October’s AFCON qualifier at home against Sudan, upon the direction of CAF.

Baba Yara Stadium closed down for Ghana vs Angola AFCON qualifier
Baba Yara Stadium closed down for Ghana vs Angola AFCON qualifier Pulse Ghana

Earlier report by Pulse Ghana indicated that Togo, one of the countries Ghana was looking to play the qualifiers game there, refused Ghana’s request to play its game against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Kégué Stadium.

However, According to report by Joy Sports, sources have confirmed that CAF inspectors were in Ghana over the weekend, to inspect the Accra and Cape Coast Stadia, upon the request of the Ministry of Sports, in their attempt to prevent the embarrassment.

Cape Coast stadium
Cape Coast stadium Pulse Ghana

The Ministry of Sports had previously, upon the earlier communique from CAF, asked the Ghana Football Association to request that CAF reinspect the Accra, Legon and Cape Coast Stadia.

Ghana is now likely to receive temporary approval for the October AFCON qualifiers, if either stadium is deemed fit for purpose.

