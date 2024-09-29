CAF to reconsider Ghana's eligibility for hosting AFCON Qualifiers after inspection

The development led to Ghana having to choose an alternative venue outside the country for October’s AFCON qualifier at home against Sudan, upon the direction of CAF.

Earlier report by Pulse Ghana indicated that Togo, one of the countries Ghana was looking to play the qualifiers game there, refused Ghana’s request to play its game against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Kégué Stadium.

However, According to report by Joy Sports, sources have confirmed that CAF inspectors were in Ghana over the weekend, to inspect the Accra and Cape Coast Stadia, upon the request of the Ministry of Sports, in their attempt to prevent the embarrassment.

The Ministry of Sports had previously, upon the earlier communique from CAF, asked the Ghana Football Association to request that CAF reinspect the Accra, Legon and Cape Coast Stadia.