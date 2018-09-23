How injustice has cost the Black Starlets a place at the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup

news

The flamboyant Black Starlets have been denied a place in the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup after losing on penalties to Nigeria in the West Africa zone B qualifiers.

It is painful that one of the most talented U-17 teams on the continent can’t compete in the elimination competition to determine who qualifies for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

This crop of Black Starlets players, in their maiden international assignment at the just ended WAFU zone B qualifiers, started the tournament slowly with a draw against host nation, Niger.

However, as expected they warmed themselves into the tournament and started churning out the results with wins against Togo and Ivory Coast to qualify for the final against Nigeria. Nigeria who had also rediscovered their form after a shocking defeat to Burkina Faso in their opener emphatically defeated Ivory Coast 5-1, before beating hosts Niger to set a date with Ghana in the final.

The final lived up to its billing, as Ghana scored first with Nigeria getting the equaliser to throw the game into penalty shootout.

Unfortunately, the Black Starlets lost 1-3 on penalties to the Golden Eaglets.

The move by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to create a new format that would ensure qualification is in the form of a tournament is laudable, because it saves the nations huge cost of travelling to different places to face one another.

However, the new format has several limitations, since it gives some of the zones an undue advantage over the others.

Most of the powerhouses of the U-17 Championship are in the West Africa zones A and B, but it is surprising that they have only three slots at the Africa U-17 Nations Cup.

All the seven titles African nations have won at the FIFA U-17 World Cup were done by countries from the WAFU zones - Ghana has two whiles Nigeria has five.

But the new format is such that at any given Africa U-17 Nations Cup only one of these two powerhouses would get the chance to participate.

It is a clear injustice to these West African countries.

One is right to say that the tournament chooses to offer opportunities to quantity rather than quality. Some countries would have found it difficult to book a place at the tournament had it not been for the new format.

And in the end, well-rehearsed sides are left behind. It is obvious that both Ghana and Nigeria deserve a place at the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup to be held in Tanzania. Both nations didn’t want to succumb in the final they contested.

They played out a one all draw and it took a painful way of breaking the tie in association football, which is penalty shootout, before Nigeria picked up the only slot from the WAFU Zone B.

Which criteria did CAF even use to decide that the West Africa zone A should get two slots, while, the zone B is given just one?

The WAFU Zone B comprises seven nations, while the WAFU Zone A has nine countries. The Zone B has countries who give particular attention to youth football like Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, etc, whereas WAFU Zone A comprises of Mali and Senegal, who are the notable names in juvenile football.

CAF can’t raise the issue of using recent performance by countries in these two blocks on the continent, since in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup both Ghana and Niger from zone B reached the knockout stage. One can therefore not say the nations in zone A are stronger than the ones in zone B, which may have influenced CAF’s decision to allocate more slots to them.

However, it is undebatable that countries in zone B are stronger than those in zone A, because all the honours done the African continent over the years in the competition were chalked by those from the zone B.

Away from the West Africa Zone A and B debate, it is quite explicit that blocks like North Africa, Southern Africa, Central, East Africa have not made any significant impact in lifting the flag of Africa high at the U-17 level on the globe, but they have the same slot as the WAFU Zone B that have achievers in Nigeria and Ghana, five and two times champions respectively at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

In the last U-17 World Cup, all the nations that made it into the knockout stage were from West Africa, namely; Ghana, Mali and Senegal, so why should they be allotted just three slots in the Africa U-17 Nations Cup?

One is right to conclude that CAF is being biased in its allocation of slots to the various zones.

The new format therefore looks more like giving opportunities to less impactful nations to participate at the tournament at the expense of nations with more quality and talent.