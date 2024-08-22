ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo shatters more records, surpasses 20m YouTube subscribers under 24 hours

Emmanuel Ayamga

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel seems to be on steroids after surpassing 20 million subscribers in less than 24 hours.

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses 20 million YouTube subscribers under 24 hours
Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses 20 million YouTube subscribers under 24 hours

Ronaldo launched his official YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, and became the fastest person to reach 2 million subscribers within two hours.

Recommended articles

The Portugal captain’s channel has since grown astronomically in the last 24 hours and has shattered some records along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

By surpassing 20 million subscribers, his YouTube channel has become the fastest to reach that mark, breaking the record previously held by Hamster Kombat, who needed seven days to hit 10 million subscribers.

When Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel, he said it was the latest project of his life and was aiming to connect more with his fans.

“I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real,” Ronaldo said.

“I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects. I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is currently the most followed person on social media, having accrued 918 million followers across various platforms.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner boasts 112.5 million followers on the X, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.

He is, however, still very far from matching MrBeast and T-Series, who have the most subscribers on YouTube with 311 million and 272 million, respectively.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hasaacas Ladies suffer 3-0 defeat to Nigeria’s Edo Queens in CWCL qualifiers

CWCL Qualifiers: Hasaacas Ladies suffer 3-0 defeat to Nigeria’s Edo Queens

Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

Semeneyo scores first Premier League goal of the season as Bournemouth hold Forest

Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

Fatawu Issahaku: Premier League debut a dream come true

Fatawu Issahaku: Premier League debut a dream come true