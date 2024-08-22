Ronaldo shatters more records, surpasses 20m YouTube subscribers under 24 hours

The Portugal captain’s channel has since grown astronomically in the last 24 hours and has shattered some records along the way.

Ronaldo is fastest person to reach 20 million YouTube subscribers

By surpassing 20 million subscribers, his YouTube channel has become the fastest to reach that mark, breaking the record previously held by Hamster Kombat, who needed seven days to hit 10 million subscribers.

When Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel, he said it was the latest project of his life and was aiming to connect more with his fans.

“I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real,” Ronaldo said.

“I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects. I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is currently the most followed person on social media, having accrued 918 million followers across various platforms.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner boasts 112.5 million followers on the X, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.