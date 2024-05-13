‘I love your songs’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s son names his favourite Ghanaian artiste

The 13-year-old is the eldest son of Ronaldo and has been following in the footsteps of his father by also playing football.

Cristiano Jr. is a regular customer of Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian hairstylist Legacy The Barber, who has become famous for barbering the hair of celebrities.

The hairstylist has often taken advantage of his proximity to Cristiano Jr. to introduce the teenager to some Ghanaian music.

Having trimmed the hair of Cristiano Ronaldo’s son recently, the youngster was captured listening to music from Frank Naro from his phone.

Cristiano Jr. later confessed to enjoying the Ghanaian musician's songs, saying: “I love your songs Frank Nero from Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's son joined Al Nassr last year after signing for the club’s Under-13 team and was immediately handed the no.7 jersey.

Cristiano Jr played for Real Madrid’s youth team when his father was there and again joined Juventus’ youth team when Ronaldo swapped La Liga for the Serie A.

In October 2023, Cristiano Jr signed for Al Nassr’s Under 13s, once again toeing his father’s line in moving to the Middle East.

Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in January 2023 and has since been followed by former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad.

The move made the Portugal captain the highest-paid player in the world, with an estimated £175 million per year contract.

