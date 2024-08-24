ADVERTISEMENT
Crystal Palace's Steve Parish praises Jordan Ayew as he moves to Leicester City

Sammy Danso Eghan

Crystal Palace Chairman, Steve Parish, has commended Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew for his committed service during his six-year tenure with the Eagles.

The Black Stars forward initially joined the English Premier League club on loan in 2018 before securing a permanent transfer the following year.

On Thursday, 22 August, Jordan Ayew completed his move to Leicester City, marking the end of his long association with Crystal Palace.

In an official statement released by Crystal Palace, Chairman Steve Parish commended Jordan Ayew for his exceptional and selfless contributions to the club.

"Jordan has been outstanding and selfless in his service for Crystal Palace, both on and off the pitch, not just with his goals and assists, but his all-round play, dedication, and willingness to do everything we have asked of him," remarked Steve Parish.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish AFP

"He has set a fantastic example for his teammates, both young and old. We therefore wish him all the very best in the next chapter of his career. He will always be welcome back at Selhurst Park," he remarked.

On the team's YouTube channel, they have released a tribute also commending Jordan, and bidding him a farewell in his new endeavour.

Jordan Ayew departs Crystal Palace with a record of 23 goals and 22 assists in 212 appearances.

