Crystal Palace's Steve Parish praises Jordan Ayew as he moves to Leicester City

On Thursday, 22 August, Jordan Ayew completed his move to Leicester City, marking the end of his long association with Crystal Palace.

In an official statement released by Crystal Palace, Chairman Steve Parish commended Jordan Ayew for his exceptional and selfless contributions to the club.

"Jordan has been outstanding and selfless in his service for Crystal Palace, both on and off the pitch, not just with his goals and assists, but his all-round play, dedication, and willingness to do everything we have asked of him," remarked Steve Parish.

AFP

The chairman added that Jordan has been a beacon of example to his teammates, and wished him well in his new endeavour.

"He has set a fantastic example for his teammates, both young and old. We therefore wish him all the very best in the next chapter of his career. He will always be welcome back at Selhurst Park," he remarked.

On the team's YouTube channel, they have released a tribute also commending Jordan, and bidding him a farewell in his new endeavour.

